ahwaz.org.uk

DNS A record definition:
The Address Record (A record) is the most used DNS record out there. It has the job to point a domain or subdomain to an IP address (IPv4). When people write down a domain name, the query will search for an A record and inside it, the IP address of the domain.
Creating an A record is simple:
Do you know how to add an A record? We have a nice tutorial for you here! The DNS A record is among the basic types of DNS records. An important note now. You need to think about that an A record point only to IPv4 address. If you need to point to IPv6 address, you will need an AAAA record.